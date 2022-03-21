Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 106,942 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock worth $6,593,181 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

