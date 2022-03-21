Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 12,089 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

EIX opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.