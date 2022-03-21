Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,940 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

