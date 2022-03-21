Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $67.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

