Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 8,576 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.