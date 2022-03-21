Well Done LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $30.94. 31,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

