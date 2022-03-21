Well Done LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 38,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE PHG traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $30.94. 31,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.
Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
