Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter Sells 30,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,996.18.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.91 and a twelve month high of C$16.77.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.84.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
