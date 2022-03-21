Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years.

WIW opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after buying an additional 90,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after buying an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

