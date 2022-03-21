Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.90.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
