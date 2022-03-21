Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MNP opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

