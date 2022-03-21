Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,487 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

