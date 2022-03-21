Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,465 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 425.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.57 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

