Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,513 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,921. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $178.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

