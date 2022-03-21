Whittier Trust Co. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $300.82 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

