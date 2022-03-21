Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SAP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.67. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

