Wick Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $216.49 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.47. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

