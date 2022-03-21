Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
WVVI stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
