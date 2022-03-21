Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

WVVI stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

