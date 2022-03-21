Windsor Group LTD Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Stryker were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.34 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.11.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

