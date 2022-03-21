Windsor Group LTD Buys Shares of 1,205 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

