Windsor Group LTD Invests $142,000 in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZY. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the third quarter worth about $2,107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zymergen in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zymergen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 336,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Zymergen in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Zymergen stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. Zymergen Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

In other Zymergen news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock valued at $567,114 in the last ninety days.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

