Windsor Group LTD Invests $233,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Boeing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $192.83 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

