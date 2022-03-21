Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $121.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Wingstop by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.