Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,900 ($37.71) target price on the stock.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225 ($54.94).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,695 ($35.05) on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,817.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,349.29. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

