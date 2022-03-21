WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.