Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $123.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.70. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

