Woolworths Holdings Limited (WLWHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on April 7th

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.
WLWHY opened at $3.89 on Monday. Woolworths has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.
