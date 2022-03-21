Ycash (YEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,217.00

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $24,217.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.00415076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00094373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00100443 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007365 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,415,675 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

