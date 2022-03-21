Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Boosts Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 737.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,684. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22.

