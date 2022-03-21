Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 5.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 802,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

