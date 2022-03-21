Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce $100.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.22 million. Global Net Lease reported sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year sales of $407.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.
Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Net Lease (Get Rating)
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.