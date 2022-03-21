Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.98. 72,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.41 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

