Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Post $1.60 EPS

Brokerages expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) to post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 788.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of IPI stock traded up $14.92 on Monday, reaching $84.04. 961,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,224. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

