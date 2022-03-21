Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will report sales of $343.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,317. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average of $419.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,072,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 670.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.