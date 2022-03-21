Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.85). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 22,453 shares worth $703,978. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRRA opened at $35.20 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $37.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.