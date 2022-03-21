Zacks: Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,111. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

In other Epizyme news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,851. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

