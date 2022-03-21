Zacks: Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,142 shares of company stock worth $2,027,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 421,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,836. The firm has a market cap of $698.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

