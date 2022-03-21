Zacks: Analysts Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will post sales of $123.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $124.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year sales of $482.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.40 million to $487.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.96 million, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $592.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million.

NRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

NRDS traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. 188,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63. Nerdwallet has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,171,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

