Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $556.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.81 million to $564.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $526.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 297,059 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. 814,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

