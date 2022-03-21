Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock worth $309,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.