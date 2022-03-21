Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $211.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.50 million and the lowest is $211.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year sales of $770.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $771.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,169,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arhaus stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 353,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

