Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 85,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,302. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $908.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

