Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $285.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

MMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 141,767 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 309,572 shares of company stock worth $1,048,375 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,660. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.