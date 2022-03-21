Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $63.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.97 billion to $64.71 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $261.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.84 billion to $262.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $247.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $230.65 billion to $256.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $299.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.07. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $299.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

