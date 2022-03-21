Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will post $311.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.50 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,313,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,045. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

