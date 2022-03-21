Zacks: Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. ION Geophysical reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

IO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE IO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.96. 16,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,674. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

