Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will announce $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.95 million to $327.70 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,902,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $3,839,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $170.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.13. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.