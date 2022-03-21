Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) will post sales of $497.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $488.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.40 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $484.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 2,864,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,490. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Earnings History and Estimates for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

