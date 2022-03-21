Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 598 ($7.78) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.