Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

SLRX opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

