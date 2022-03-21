Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

HUT stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 256,065 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

