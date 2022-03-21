Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “
HUT stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.03.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
