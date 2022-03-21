Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

SRAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.40.

SRAD stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

